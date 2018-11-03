Twin brothers arrested by Mexican authorities in connection to City Heights murder

SAN DIEGO — Twin brothers wanted in connection with a 5-year-old murder case were apprehended by Mexican authorities and turned over to American law enforcement at the border, San Diego police said Saturday.

Anibal and Edward Avila, both 27, were located by Mexican authorities on Friday and were quickly returned to the United States, according to San Diego Police Lt. Anthony Dupree.

The twins are suspected of shooting a man to death in City Heights on the afternoon of April 11, 2013.

Around 2:45 p.m. that day, officers received a report of shots being fired in an alley near 4000 39th Street, Dupree said. When police arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds lying in the alley. One survived, but the other, later identified as 34-year-old Rafael Robles, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

The twins, who were 22 at the time, were believed to have fled in a truck, according to Dupree.

Warrants were issued for the Avila twins’ arrest, but detectives believed they fled to Mexico and both remained at large until their capture on Friday.

Both brothers were arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and were being held Saturday at San Diego Central Jail in lieu of $3 million bail.

They are expected to be arraigned at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dupree said.