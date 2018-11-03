Poway High School student arrested for alleged threats

POWAY, Calif. — Reports of threats being made against students at Poway High School led to the arrest of one student, a sheriff’s deputy said Saturday.

Deputies received information from parents about threats being made toward several Poway High School students on Friday, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Christopher Collier. The threats reportedly originated from another student.

Investigators, aided by the high school’s resource officer, determined that during an argument with a group of students, one student threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot the other students, Collier said.

The student suspected of making the threat was arrested and taken to juvenile hall on suspicion of making criminal threats.

Deputies found no firearm, Collier.

The student’s name was not released because he is underage.