SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for a driver who left a woman dead in the street in Encanto Saturday night.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Imperial Avenue and Woodman Street, near Encanto Park, the San Diego Police Department told FOX 5.

Officers found the woman lying in the street but no driver, the San Diego Union Tribune reported. The intersection was closed off and investigators were checking security cameras nearby in case the vehicle was shown.