‘Pecan Resist’: Ben & Jerry’s unveils flavor to fight Trump’s ‘regressive agenda’

WASHINGTON — Ben and Jerry’s unveiled a new ice cream flavor just in time for the midterm elections that they say supports groups “fighting President Trump’s regressive agenda.”

The new flavor, “Pecan Resist,” is a partnership with the organizations Color of Change, Honor the Earth, Neta and Women’s March. The ice cream manufacturer is donating $25,000 to each of the groups as part of the limited batch offering, which also includes a link to information about the organizations on its packaging.

Today we launch Pecan Resist! This flavor supports groups creating a more just and equitable nation for us all, and who are fighting President Trump’s regressive agenda. Learn more and take action here >> https://t.co/Bi8YE1FvOZ pic.twitter.com/Kr6CKBX1sc — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) October 30, 2018

As far as what’s under the lid: chocolate ice cream with white & dark fudge chunks, pecans, walnuts and fudge-covered almonds.

“Alongside all those nutty chunks, this pint packs a powerful message under its lid: together, we can build a more just and equitable tomorrow,” the company wrote on their website. “We can peacefully resist the Trump administration’s regressive and discriminatory policies and build a future that values inclusivity, equality, and justice for people of color, women, the LGBTQ community, refugees, and immigrants.”