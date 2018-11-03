Motorcyclist ejected from vehicle, suffers severe head injuries

EL CAJON, Calif. — A 55-year-old man was critically injured when his motorcycle struck a concrete center median in El Cajon Friday evening.

Police and paramedics responded about 7:40 p.m. to a report of a motorcyclist down in the road in the 900 block of East Main Street, according to Lt. Steve Kirk of the El Cajon Police Department.

An investigation determined the rider was with a group of motorcyclists traveling westbound on East Main Street when the solo rider of a 2015 Harley Davidson began passing vehicles using the inside left turn lane, but the lane ended and the rider slammed into the raised center median and was ejected, Kirk said.

The man landed on the road, suffered severe head injuries and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

It was unclear if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.