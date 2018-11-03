Mid-day bar fight ends in arrests for South Bay men

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Police arrested three men after an afternoon bar fight escalated outside of Stoney’s Bar & Grill in National City, Police Sgt. Omar Ramirez told FOX 5.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, a bartender reported a fight between two groups of men outside the bar. One man had reached into his trunk during the altercation, making the bartender fear they had a weapon, according to Sgt. Ramirez.

National City PD: Fight outside of bar ends in three arrests and one DUI charge @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/PIhTHuNOP7 — Justina Myers (@JustinaReports) November 4, 2018

Three of the men drove off together before police could arrive, but a San Diego Police Department helicopter was in the area on an unrelated call and spotted the car a short time later on Marina Way.

Officers stopped the men, put them in handcuffs and searched the car for weapons. None were found.

The three men were arrested on alcohol-related charges and the driver of the car was charged with DUI.