Man robs money, cigarettes from Chevron gas station

SAN DIEGO — A man held up a gas station in Mountain View and escaped on foot early Saturday, police said.

It happened just before 4 a.m. at a Chevron gas station on National Avenue near 35th Street, according to Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

A man walked into the gas station and leveled a gun at an employee, demanding money, Foster said.

The employee complied and opened the cash register. The suspect took money from the register, grabbed two packs of cigarettes and took off on foot, Foster said. Police were unable to find him.

Robbery detectives were investigating the incident.