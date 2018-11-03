Man dies in mobile home fire in Santee

SANTEE, Calif. — A man’s body was discovered Saturday morning by firefighters at a mobile home fire in Santee.

Deputies from the Santee Patrol Station responded at 1 a.m. to assist Santee Fire Department personnel with the fire at 8301 Mission Gorge Road, Unit 224, where firefighters found a person dead inside the building, according to Sgt. Greg Hampton of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson detectives were called to the scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire.