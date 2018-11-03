Injured man starts border fire to signal for help

SAN DIEGO — Crews made quick work of a small fire near the border late Saturday morning after officials said an injured man started the blaze to signal for help.

Crews got a call around 11 a.m. from someone who spotted smoke on Otay Mountain from nearby Otay Lakes Road, Cal Fire Battalion Chief Preston Fouts confirmed. Cal Fire sent engines, air tankers and helicopters to douse flames on the hillside. All told, the fire only burned about one third of an acre.

#BorderFire [final] All units are available. The IC reports the final fire size to be 1/3 of an acre. pic.twitter.com/agEJT8hWoc — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) November 3, 2018

Fouts told FOX 5 that investigators learned an injured man had started the blaze as a “signal fire.” Fouts referred to the man only as a “traveler,” though he could be seen in handcuffs while paramedics tended to his injuries and both Border Patrol and San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies were seen searching the man’s belongings.

FOX 5 has reached out to Border Patrol to confirm whether the man is suspected of entering the country illegally. It also wasn’t immediately clear if the man will face arson charges.

Fouts said air support and the fire’s location near access roads helped keep the blaze under control. Ground crews were mopping up the scene by Saturday afternoon. One firefighter suffered a rolled ankle and no buildings were damaged, Fouts said.