SAN DIEGO — A young boy was hospitalized after getting hit by a car near the harbor in Oceanside Saturday.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. at North Pacific Street and South Harbor Drive.

The 5-year-old boy was rushed to Rady Children’s Hospital but his injuries were considered non-life threatening, Oceanside Police told FOX 5.

The driver stayed on the scene of the crash and spoke to investigators.