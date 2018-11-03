Ex-boyfriend arrested in connection to Fallbrook woman’s murder

FALLBROOK, Calif. — A 27-year-old Fallbrook man was jailed Saturday morning in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old woman whom authorities said he had previously dated.

Deputies received a call at 4 p.m. Friday that a suspicious person, possibly the suspect, Oscar Rodas, was at the Colorspot Nursery, located at 2575 Olive Hill Rd, according to Lt. Rich Williams of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

A perimeter was established and deputies and a Sheriff’s K9 began to search for Rodas, who was located by the K9 and suffered a bite wound to a leg, Williams said. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Rodas was booked into the San Diego Central Jail just after 2 a.m., jail records showed.

Rodas was identified as the main suspect in the early Thursday morning murder of Yesneia Becerril of Fallbrook. She was found by deputies at 12:45 a.m. unresponsive, on the ground, in the 1100 block of South Vine Street suffering from grave injuries to her upper body, Williams said. She later died at a hospital.

Anyone with information on this incident was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330 or (858) 565-5200. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or submit online at http://www.sdcrimestoppers.org/.

33.346020 -117.245998