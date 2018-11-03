1 arrested, 1 wounded following argument between neighbors

SAN DIEGO — A 47-year-old man was recovering Saturday from knife wounds suffered in an argument with his 56-year-old neighbor in the Ridgeview/Webster neighborhood of San Diego.

The two men initially got into a shouting match, when the suspect sliced he victim once on the left side and once on the left elbow, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim drove himself to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, Heims said.

The suspect, identified as Dairie Bowden, was arrested, Heims said.

Anyone with information about his incident was asked to call the San Diego Police Department’s Southeastern Division at (619) 527-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.