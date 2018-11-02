× The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

It’s going to be hard for me to explain the plot, as I kept falling asleep during it. I’ll give it the ol’ college try.

Marie (Anna Madeley) dies, and her husband Richard (Matthew Macfafdyen) is grieving with his three kids. Mackenzie Foy plays Clara, Tom Sweet plays Fritz, and Ellie Bamber plays Louise. At a Christmas party, godfather Drosselmeyer (Morgan Freeman, who surprisingly hasn’t faced 1/1000th the backlash James Franco, Aziz Ansari, or Jeffrey Tambor faced even though there was proof of his harassment) gives Clara an egg-shaped box that was from mum. It can’t be opened unless you have a certain key. That leads to a journey into the Four Realms to find said key, and it lead my wife into the hilarious comment, “Oh no. Is this going to turn into A Wrinkle in Time?”

Unfortunately, it sort of did, but with a lot better special effects and set designs. In fact, the film was beautiful to look at. Yet as bad as A Wrinkle in Time was, at least 8 to 12 year old girls would probably be able to take something out of it. Unless you’re a ballerina, I don’t know who this movie is geared towards. And two hours is a long time to sit through it, even with the amazing dancing of Misty Copeland and the nice CGI that wasn’t employed with A Wrinkle in Time.

Anyway, the key is found, but a mouse steals it. A Nutcracker soldier named Phillip (Jayden Fowora-Knight) introduces her to the regents of the various Realms. There’s Shiver (Richard E. Grant) and Hawthorne (Eugenio Derbez), the regent of the Realm of Flowers. The regent of the Realm of Snowflakes [insert political joke here] is played by Richard E. Grant. The terrific Keira Knightley (who is annoying in this part) is Sugar Plum, who runs things at the Realm of Sweets [insert Lou Reed lyrics here]. Another talent, Dame Helen Mirren, is Mother Ginger, the tyrannical lady behind the Realm of Amusements. That’s the Realm that can cause some problems if you’re not careful. The key is needed to restore peace within the Four Realms. Now, peace for me would’ve been if I were able to keep sleeping, but a baby in the third row kept crying right when I was getting into it (the sleeping, not the movie).

Since this is a Disney movie that obviously had a budget, most of the problems with this mess lie with the weak first screenplay by Ashleigh Powell.

I had the same problem with this Disney picture, that I had with their animated Frozen. I know, you’re not supposed to knock that movie, but…it was great to look at, a few great songs, and a weak screenplay.

There’s no humor, or even warmth, in the weak dialogue. Not a single thing is engaging about these characters. There’s also very little chemistry between them.

Look…these epic fantasy pictures are all the rage these days, so I can see why they attempted it. I just think it one too many babies in the audience, and three too many realms on the screen.

1 ½ stars out of 5.