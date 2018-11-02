Man arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting his brother in rural San Diego

SAN DIEGO — A man was arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting his brother in Boulevard Thursday, said officials.

Rural Sheriff’s Deputies received multiple calls about a shooting at a home located on a large property in the 38000 block of Highway 94 around 4:20 p.m.

Arriving deputies discovered an unresponsive male inside the home. The victim suffered a traumatic gunshot wound, said San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim was identified as 63-year-old Danny Smith of Boulevard.

His brother, David Smith, 52, was arrested for his murder. He was booked into the San Diego Central Jail and is being held without bail.

The brothers lived in separate homes on the property, said Lt. Rich Williams with the Sheriff’s Department.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of Danny’s death.

David Smith was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder around 12:30 a.m. Friday, according to jail records. He is being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to please call the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200.

You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477, or visiting the Crime Stoppers website at https://www.sdcrimestoppers.org/