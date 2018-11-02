Local elementary school shuts down water supply over lead concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A San Diego elementary school is shutting off part of their drinking water supply due to unsafe lead levels, district officials announced Friday.

Six water fixtures at Fletcher Elementary School, a K-5 school on Bobolink Way in the Linda Vista area, displayed higher lead levels than the district's 5ppb safety limit during testing at the school.

Most of the fixtures had lead levels under 10 parts per billion, but one -- a cafeteria kitchen faucet -- showed levels of about 45 parts per billion, nine times higher than the district's limit and three times higher than the federal limit of 15 parts per billion.

In a letter to parents, Principal Gina Camacho McGrath said the district would be leaving the affected fountains, sinks and fixtures out of of service and providing bottled drinking water in their place.

San Diego Unified advised families concerned about any exposure their child had to the lead to contact their family doctor or community health clinic and request a lead blood screening.

The district said they will hold a parent meeting in the school's auditorium at 8 a.m. on Nov. 28 to discuss the findings.

Anyone with questions was advised to contact the district Safety Office by email at safetyoffice@sandi.net or by phone at 858-627-7174. There is also more information about the district's testing process on their website.