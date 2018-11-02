Firefighters knock down fire at North County taco shop

VISTA, Calif. — A small fire briefly forced the evacuation of a taco shop in Vista Friday, but firefighters were able to quickly get the situation under control.

Firefighters responded about noon to The Original Mr. Taco Fresh Mexican Grill on South Melrose Drive near Sycamore Avenue on a report of an electrical fire, the store’s owner confirmed.

Customers and workers were evacuated, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Arnold Aldana said.

The fire was related to the eatery’s ventilation system, owner Angie Urcino told City News Service.

“My employees turned off all the power, all the gas, and the fire department did an awesome job,” she said.

The restaurant was up and running again by 1 p.m.

No one was injured.