Fiery semi-truck crash shuts down South Bay traffic

SAN DIEGO — A fiery semi-truck crash briefly closed all lanes on northbound Interstate 805 in the South Bay Friday night.

The crash happened near Main Street in Chula Vista just before 9 p.m.

California Highway Patrol shut down all lanes as firefighters battled flames from a semi-truck involved in the crash. Traffic was backed up to State Route 905.

Corn pallets and a fork lift were inside the truck’s trailer. As of 10 p.m., two lanes had re-opened to traffic but fire crews were still trying to empty out the cargo and completely extinguish the flames.