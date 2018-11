SAN DIEGO — Evacuations were ordered following a gas leak in Otay Mesa Friday, said officials.

Evacuations were ordered within 400 feet of La Media Road and Kerns Street.

SDG&E were on the scene.

The area located near the the Otay Mesa Port of Entry did not impact border operations.

The gas leak was the result of a construction site with a gas line break, said Monica Munoz, a spokeswoman for San Diego Fire-Rescue.