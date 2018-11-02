× Avoid these airports, flight times when booking Thanksgiving trips

SAN DIEGO – It’s no surprise airports are busy during Thanksgiving week. To know which airports to avoid, may make traveling for the holiday more enjoyable.

Travel insurance companies revealed Thursday what airports and flight times to avoid for Thanksgiving trips.

The busiest day to depart for the Thanksgiving holiday this year is Wednesday, November 21, while the busiest day to return is Sunday, November 25.

This is the list of the busiest airports for Thanksgiving, based on the volume of scheduled departures:

Atlanta – 8 a.m. Los Angeles 7 a.m. Chicago 6 p.m. Dallas 9 a.m. Denver 10 a.m. New York 6 p.m. San Francisco 12 p.m. Charlotte 8 a.m. Orlando 6 a.m. Seattle 6 a.m. Las Vegas 8 a.m. Phoenix 10 a.m. Neward 5 p.m. Houston 5 p.m. Miami 10 a.m. Boston 6 a.m. Fort Lauderdale 8 a.m. Detroit 7 a.m. Minneapolis 2 p.m. New York (LGA) 10 a.m. Philadelphia 7 a.m. Baltimore 7 a.m. Washington D.C. 4 p.m. San Diego 9 a.m.

While the Thanksgiving travel period is a busy time of year, airlines are improving on-time performance track records, according to the travel insurance companies. Airlines reported the lowest percentage of canceled flights last year and the highest on-time performance ranking since at least 2009.

Hopper and InsureMyTrip research teams also revealed trends for travel insurance.