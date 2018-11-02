Average gas price in San Diego drops for 10th straight day

SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Friday for the 10th consecutive day, decreasing 1.1 cents to $3.783.

The average price has dropped 5.5 cents over the past 10 days, including one-tenth of a cent on Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 4.3 cents less than one week ago but 1.5 cents more than one month ago and 64.5 cents higher than one year ago. It has risen 66.1 cents since the start of the year.

“Wholesale gasoline prices have continued plunging for the second straight week and are now at their lowest level since mid-February, which should continue to push down prices at the pump,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“Worldwide oil prices continue to drop, and as more local gas stations take delivery of winter-blend fuel, they will be paying at least 12 cents a gallon less for that gasoline.”