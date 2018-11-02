Arson investigators track series of small fires in East County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. -- Investigators are looking into whether there is a connection between several fires that broke out in East County over the last few days.

Officials told FOX 5 that four fires sparked in El Cajon Friday. That series came after 11 spot fires broke out in an area north of Alpine on Wednesday, according to Cal Fire's Issac Sanchez.

Arson investigators have been called to search for any signs the blazes were intentional, but Sanchez said that he did not want to jump to conclusions. "It is easy to see something in the same proximity, to connect the dots," Sanchez explained. "Arson investigators are looking into the matter and will see what comes of the investigation."