All-faith service honors victims of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

CARLSBAD, Calif. -- People of all faiths came together in North County Friday night to remember the 11 victims killed in the deadly synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh.

People filled the room at Congregation B'nai Tikvah to come together and heal.

“When you’ve been in the building where something like this happens, it cuts you right to the quick,” Sally Broff told FOX 5. Broff is a former Squirrel Hill resident. She said she visited the Tree of Life synagogue many times and it hit hard when she learned she knew one of the victims.

“I did see the second day that Irv Younger was one of the people. I knew he was in my high school class and that of course makes it really personal,” Broff told FOX 5.

It was a horrible tragedy that religious leaders say has affected people of all faiths. “This isn’t about by which you believe. This is about the country by which you love,” Cantor Larry Kornit said.

“It reminded us that our country, which we love so much, is not completely healed, and so we have to keep on our guard so we won’t let this happen to ourselves and to anyone else,” Rabbi Ben Leinow added.

Leinow said that to find peace, people need to lean on one another and show everyone love. “We have to work towards it. We have to make friends with people who may be our enemies," he said.

This weekend, Americans of all religions are being asked to attend Shabbat services to fight against hate.