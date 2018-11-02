1 person shot at Dartmouth College

HANNOVER, N.H. — Police were searching for a gunman and students were sheltering in place after someone was shot at Dartmouth College Friday night, the Ivy League school confirmed.

Officials said the victim was not a student. They were shot one time at the school’s Christian Science Reading Room around 7 p.m. PT.

The gunman had not been arrested as of shortly before 9 p.m. PT and students were being asked to shelter in place while officers searched the campus. People reported hearing gunshots at various other campus locations, though no other shooting victims had been reported, the school said.

The Hanover Police Department and school officials decided to lift the shelter in place warning for students around 9:30 p.m. PT, after investigating the additional reports and not finding any evidence of further shootings.