Woman stabbed while sitting in her car in parking lot

SAN DIEGO – A woman was stabbed three times by a man while she was sitting inside her car Thursday in a parking lot in the Del Cerro area, police said.

The 20-year-old victim was expected to survive the attack, which happened shortly before 12:05 a.m. in the 6300 block of Del Cerro Boulevard, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The woman was putting her hair up while sitting inside her car in the parking lot when a man walked up to the car, opened the door and stabbed her three times, Heims said.

The suspect then walked away southbound through the parking lot, Heims said.

The victim was transported to a hospital with stab wounds to her left elbow, left eyebrow area and her left cheek, Heims said.

Police have disclosed no suspected motive for the attack.

San Diego Police Department’s eastern division detectives were investigating the stabbing.