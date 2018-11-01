WATCH: Two killed in fiery crash between SUV, big rig on LA freeway

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Two people died in a fiery crash between an SUV and a big rig on the 5 Freeway just north of Los Angeles Thursday, FOX 5 broadcast partner KTLA reported.

The crash took place just before 7:30 p.m. on the northbound 5 Freeway at Calgrove Boulevard in the city of Santa Clarita, California Highway Patrol said.

Two people were killed, Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Jeremy Stafford said.

NB I-5 #GoldenStateFwy lanes closed due to fatal accident and fire. Be prepared. Avoid the fwy. Use alternate routes. Delay your trip. @CHP_Newhall @CHPsouthern pic.twitter.com/7vVMlEAYOK — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) November 2, 2018

Witnesses initially reported the SUV was speeding at more than 100 mph before it slammed into the back of the big rig, CHP logs show. First responders arrived to find the SUV stuck beneath the truck and engulfed in flames.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.