Suspect in sex shop slaying refuses to appear in court

SAN DIEGO -- A judge Thursday delayed for one day the arraignment of a man accused of fatally stabbing a 65-year-old clerk inside an adult bookstore in the Midway District.

Shaun Ward, 39, refused to come to court after he was charged with murder in the death Monday of 65-year-old Diane Spagnuolo of El Cajon.

The victim was found dead inside the X Spot Adult Store on Midway Drive, according to San Diego police.

Ward was arrested late that night at a residence in San Diego.

A surveillance camera in the adult shop captured images of Ward prior to the slaying, which was reported about 12:45 p.m., according to police.

San Diego police Lt. Anthony Dupree said police don't have a motive for the murder.

Spagnuolo's daughter, Alexis Wylie, said she and her mother were very close.

"She was a very kind person. She was always thinking of others," Wylie said outside court. "She always wanted to have a good time and make sure others were having a good time as well."

Wylie said her mother was a hard worker who didn't want to miss a day of work.

"All I know is that there was a robbery and she was there, happened to be there working," Wylie told reporters.

Wylie said she had every confidence that her mother's killer would be brought to justice.