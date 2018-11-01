San Diego Symphony unveils new concert series
-
Girls-only rugby league starts in San Diego
-
Farm-to-table food and craft beer spot opens in Scripps Ranch
-
Mercedes unveils new high-performance sports car
-
San Diego declares August 1, 2018 FOX 5 News Day
-
Where to celebrate National Taco Day in San Diego
-
-
Man gets Raoul Martinez shark tattooed on leg
-
Biggest cruise ship to ever dock in San Diego was diverted by Hurricane Willa
-
World famous dancers debut ‘Beyond Babel’ in San Diego
-
Strong Santa Ana winds prompt warning for mountains
-
Comic-Con rolls into Day 2
-
-
‘You will forever be in my heart’: Man shot in Lemon Grove was father, Marine
-
FOX 5 Dierks Bentley Ticket Giveaway Official Sweepstake Rules
-
Bethel Seminary San Diego to close its doors