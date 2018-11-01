Person killed crossing North County street with bags of recyclables

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENCINITAS, Calif. -- A person was hit and killed by a car as they crossed the street in Encinitas Thursday evening, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department confirmed.

The crash happened near the intersection of El Camino Real and Mountain Vista Drive around 6:30 p.m.

Sheriff's officials said the person, who was carrying bags of recyclables, was killed by the impact. They were not walking in a designated crosswalk, according to investigators.

Mountain Vista and El Camino Real were blocked off near the site of the crash for several hours.

Officials said the driver stayed at the scene and spoke with traffic investigators.