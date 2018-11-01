Love triangle feud may have caused woman to ram into Subway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VISTA, Calif. -- A love triangle was reportedly behind an intentional crash at an Escondido Subway Tuesday.

Jazmine Price, 22, is charged in the crime. She appeared before a judge Thursday afternoon in Vista. Charged with assault with a deadly weapon and battery, she has denied all charges against her.

“She rammed her car into the store, reversed it three or four times and kept ramming it into the counter,” Deputy District Attorney Ryan Saunders said Thursday.

The Deputy DA said Price was apparently after her ex-girlfriend, who worked at the sandwich shop. After Price crashed her car, she attacked another employee.

“She then jumped out attacked an employee. Officers responded and took her into custody,” Saunders said of the wild scene.

The relationship between the employee and Price is still somewhat unclear, as is motive behind her assault. Police said Price and the ex-girlfriend had apparently already been fighting.

“It appears to be a domestic violence incident,” said Saunders. “It’s fortunate there weren’t any patrons or anyone else that were more seriously injured.”

Saunders added that Price was driving with a suspended license when she allegedly committed the crime at the Escondido restaurant.

She is being held on $100,000 bail. If convicted, she could face four years in prison.