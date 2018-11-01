MTS to host public meeting for feedback on Mid-Coast Trolley Extension

SAN DIEGO – San Diego’s Metropolitan Transit System will hold a public meeting Thursday to take feedback on the planned Mid-Coast Trolley Extension.

The planned extension would add trolley service from Old Town to University City by 2021. The agency is seeking to learn more about the travel patterns of San Diego residents and commuters who plan on using the extension when it eventually opens. According to MTS officials, they plan to focus on travel pattern data from Clairemont, Kearny Mesa, La Jolla, Linda Vista, Mission Beach, Pacific Beach and University City.

The population of the extension’s surrounding area is expected to increase 19 percent and employment by 12 percent by 2030. The agency received the first of 36 new trolley cars in August that will eventually run on the extension.

“The Mid-Coast trolley extension will provide efficient transit connections to University City and UCSD, as well as frequent and reliable trolley service throughout the corridor,” said the San Diego Association of Governments. “Transportation models indicate that the new trolley service will attract 20,000 new transit riders a day to the system.”

Residents can attend the workshop at the North Clairemont Recreation Center from 5 to 8 p.m. The agency plans to hold two more public meetings on the extension in December.