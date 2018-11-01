Young mother honored after dying trying to help crash victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- We are learning more about the 19-year-old woman killed after pulling over to help people involved in a crash on State Route 94 near Golden Hill Thursday morning.

Close friends identify her as Bertha Estrada. Thursday night they held a vigil to honor and remember her.

“She always had a big heart. As you can see, she left earth trying to help somebody,” one of her best friends, Mercedez Hernandez, told FOX 5.

Hernandez said she lived with Estrada. “It’s really hard on me to even go back in the room,” she said.

Hernandez told FOX 5 her best friend leaves behind a one-year-old son who she worked hard for. “She was the most hard-working people I’ve ever known. She had three jobs. She was working three jobs," Hernandez said.

Friends add that the young mother made a lasting impact on those she met: “Anything she would tell somebody was always positive. She always tried to bring everyone up even though she was at her lowest point."

Friends said their lives are forever changed now that she is gone. “This honestly teaches everyone out there that life literally isn’t a game. Just love everyone around you,” Hernandez said.

CHP said right now it is unclear if drugs or alcohol were involved in the deadly crash.