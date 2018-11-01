Good Samaritan fatally struck after stopping to help crash victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A woman died after she stepped in to help victims of a multi-vehicle crash on state Route 94 in Grant Hill Thursday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers were dispatched to westbound SR-94 just east of the 28th Street off-ramp at 1:44 a.m. with reports of a crash involving a Honda Civic and Mercedes.

Before officers arrived, a good Samaritan stopped to help victims of the crash and was hit by a Jeep and her body landed in eastbound lanes. She was then struck and killed by another vehicle, CHP Sgt. Sofia Mosqudea said.

All victims involved in the initial collision were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

This crash comes a week after an active-duty Navy service member was killed who pulled over to help what he thought was a stranded motorist.

"9-1-1 is the safest response for everyone if you want to help," said Sgt. Mosqudea.