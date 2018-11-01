Aspiring rapper gets 80-to-life for murdering his friend

SAN DIEGO — A parolee who fatally shot his friend because he thought the victim had disrespected him was sentenced Thursday to 80 years to life in state prison.

Shyrehl Joseph Wesley, 22, was convicted last month of first-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old D’Angelo Charon.

The defendant was also convicted of being a felon in possession of a gun and ammunition.

Deputy District Attorney Keith Watanabe told the jury that Charon looked up to Wesley, who was an aspiring rapper.

A woman who was secretly dating the married Wesley — Sheffah Chevis — pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and agreed to testify against her co-defendant.

After her arrest, Chevis said the killing happened during an argument between the two men.

The woman admitted driving Wesley and Charon to a remote spot in Vista where she knew Wesley planned to kill the victim.

A passerby found Charon’s body about 5:30 a.m. July 12, 2017, along Twin Oaks Valley Road near Gopher Canyon Road. The victim had been shot three times.

Wesley was arrested later that day. He was on parole for a 2014 armed robbery at an El Cajon gun store at the time of the murder, authorities said.

Chevis, now 19, is scheduled to be sentenced next month.