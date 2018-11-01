8 people arrested after suspicious boat comes ashore in Imperial Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. – At least eight suspected undocumented immigrants were taken into custody Thursday morning after a motorboat came ashore at Imperial Beach, Border Patrol officers said.

Border Patrol agents went to the beach just south of the Imperial Beach pier near Imperial Beach Boulevard and Seacoast Drive after receiving an alert from the Coast Guard/Harbor Joint Operation Team that monitors suspicious vessels.

Border agents were searching nearby coastal neighborhoods for other possible boat passengers, but they said they believed they already have everyone who came ashore in custody.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.