Woman dies after shooting in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK, Calif – A woman died after suffering a gunshot wound in Fallbrook early Thursday, authorities said.

Witnesses heard at least one gunshot in the 1100 block of Vine Street around 1 a.m. and found a woman with severe injuries, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Rich Williams. They provided medical aid to the woman until first responders arrived.

The victim, described as a Hispanic woman in her early 20s, was taken to a hospital where she died around 2 a.m., Williams said.

Sheriff’s detectives did not release any details regarding a possible suspect and motive.