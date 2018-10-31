Woman accused of stabbing husband because he wanted to use medicinal marijuana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. - A Pennsylvania woman is facing attempted murder charges after stabbing her husband multiple times because she wanted to prevent her husband from using medical marijuana.

Palma Conrad, 70, is facing attempted murder, attempted homicide, and two counts of aggravated assault for her role in the incident.

Conrad called 911 and reported that she had just stabbed her husband at their home. Upon arrival, police found Conrad covered in blood and with a black eye. She told officers she had stabbed her husband, and he was lying on the floor inside the residence.

Conrad was placed into custody.

The victim was found to be spitting up blood and said that his wife had stabbed him in the chest, face, neck, and mouth. He was airlifted to York Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Police found a significant amount of blood in the living room of the home and found three knives covered in blood.

While interviewing Conrad, she told police that she had become angry with her husband because he wanted to use medical marijuana.

She told police that the two argued about it when she "got a knife and stabbed him." Conrad said that her husband was sitting in his chair in the living room when she stabbed him and said that she didn't know if he was asleep or not.

After she stabbed him, Conrad said her husband told her he was dying and she called 911.

Conrad was interviewed a second time, where she again explained that she was upset and "sick of it" when discussing the victim getting medical marijuana.

She admitted to police that she had had thoughts about killing her husband for the past month or so, and the idea "rattled around" in her mind, according to the criminal complaint.

Conrad admitted that she was disappointed he was still alive.