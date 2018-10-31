Supervisors OK more bike lanes on county roads

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego county Board of Supervisors approved more bicycle lanes in unincorporated communities Wednesday.

The panel’s 4-0 vote — Supervisor Ron Roberts was absent — clears the way for an update of the county general plan’s bicycle-facility designations, the first since 2003.

Exactly where the new bike lanes will be established — for an estimated price tag of $246 million — remains unclear.

One of the alterations involves Julian, where bike lanes will be prohibited on main streets so as not to alter the mountain hamlet’s historic character, according to planners.

Several people spoke in favor of the proposed amendment to the county Active Transportation Plan and General Plan Mobility Element.

Andy Hanshaw, executive director of the San Diego Bicycle Coalition, said the project “aligns with county’s Live Well initiatives and creates safer roadways.”

Good biking networks connect people to their jobs and promote healthy, active living, Hanshaw told the supervisors.

“It will protect quality of life for future generations,” he said.

In other actions, the board voted 4-0 in favor of a zoning change, tentative map and site plan for a condominium project in Lakeside.

When completed on a 4.83-acre site between East Lakeview Road/El Dorado Parkway and Los Coches Road, Peacock Hill will include 64 multifamily residential units, a pool, a spa and a recreation room, according to county documents.

Supervisor Dianne Jacob said the project complies with all relevant ordinances and the Lakeside Community Plan. She also noted that the Lakeside Community Planning Group and county Planning Commission approved the development.

“When something is done right — and this project demonstrates it — the process works,” Jacob said. “I’d rather see us identify multiple locations like this rather than pushing controversial square pegs through round holes.”