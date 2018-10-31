San Francisco Giants legend Willie McCovey dies at 80

SAN FRANCISCO — Hall-of-Fame baseball legend Willie McCovey has died at the age of 80, the San Francisco Giants announced Wednesday.

It is with great sadness that we announce that San Francisco Giants Legend and Hall of Famer Willie McCovey passed away peacefully this afternoon at the age of 80 after losing his battle with ongoing health issues. #Forever44 | #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/ooOYg4ESol — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) October 31, 2018

McCovey “passed away peacefully” after a battle with ongoing health issues, the team wrote.

The legendary lefty first baseman played 19 seasons for the Giants along with brief stints for the San Diego Padres and Oakland Athletics. He is the namesake of AT&T Park’s iconic McCovey Cove, where home run balls often splash down just beyond the park’s right field wall.

McCovey was the National League Rookie of the Year in 1959, the National League MVP in 1969 and a six-time All-Star. He was inducted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame in 1986.