Pickup inferno jams freeways in Kearny Mesa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A fiery freeway crash has blocked all lanes of southbound Interstate 805 just south of Balboa Avenue, Wednesday morning.

The single-vehicle crash was reported at 10:13 a.m. A white pickup apparently overturned underneath the state Route 163 overpass and burst into flames. Two people in the pickup were able to get out of the cab before the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames.

Heavy black smoke and flames poured from the burning truck, causing traffic to back up on both freeways.

The California Highway Patrol declared a traffic alert for the southbound I-805 and was diverting traffic to southbound SR-163.

The traffic alert lasted for hours.

What caused the truck to overturn was not immediately known.