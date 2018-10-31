‘Operation Boo’ keeps sex offenders away from trick-or-treaters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- State parole agents were out tracking registered sex offenders Halloween night to make sure they stayed away from trick-or-treaters.

"Operation Boo" has been an annual operation for 25 years. Parole agents go to high-risk offenders' homes to make sure they are following orders.

FOX 5 rode along with a state parole team Wednesday night as they focused their efforts in North County. Agent Ernie Zetino said all offenders on parole are supposed to be home by 5 p.m. and they are supposed to stay in their home until 5 a.m.

Zetino said they also are not allowed to have any candy or Halloween decorations outside their homes: “Anything that would be inviting to trick-or-treaters."

Parents out trick-or-treating with their kids said they are thankful for what the parole agents do.

“I think it’s a great service that they’re coming out to make sure everyone’s where they are supposed to be. It means a lot that they would come out of the way to actually come out on days like these,” Armando Martinez told FOX 5. The agents have families and kids of their own that they could be out celebrating with instead, after all.

“It’s a sacrifice, it is. But it’s a worthwhile one because I believe in our mission,” Zetino said of spending the holiday away from family.

Parole agents were out across the state, including another team operating in San Diego County. All in all, FOX 5 was told no arrests were made.