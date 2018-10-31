Judge shames local deputy who groped teen, accessed her records

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VISTA, Calif -- A 33-year-old sheriff's deputy who groped a teenage girl at a Vista fast-food restaurant was sentenced Wednesday to a year in jail and ordered to register as a sex offender for life.

Timothy Nathaniel Wilson Jr. pleaded guilty earlier this month to committing a lewd act with a 14-year-old child and unlawfully taking computer data. He's been placed on five years probation and ordered to stay away from the victim for 10 years.

The judge didn’t hide his disgust with Wilson on Wednesday, both for violating the teen and also for using his access to download police reports on the incident and information about the young girl after the groping.

“If I ever have a sheriff's deputy come in here, releasing data like this, they would be in immediate prison time," Judge Daniel Goldstein said. "There’s no question that this undermines the criminal justice system.”

The victim's mother is also furious with the county. She said she plans to file a civil lawsuit, “to insure that policies are put in place to prevent non-essential employees from accessing children’s police reports in the future.”

“No one at the Sheriff's Department noticed when Deputy Wilson accessed my daughter's information 44 times," she said outside the courtroom. “No one noticed when he downloaded my daughter's pictures.”

Judge Goldstein said that level of public distrust is the damaging result of Wilson's actions: “This is completely inappropriate contact and it undermines what the public thinks of the judiciary and a law enforcement system."

Wilson, a 10-year department veteran assigned to detentions enforcement at the Vista Jail, was arrested at work on May 18.

Authorities said Wilson fondled the 14-year-old's buttocks about 7 p.m. March 21 while in line at Panda Express on Main Street, near South Santa Fe Avenue.

A surveillance system at the restaurant captured video of the perpetrator, who hurried out of the business and fled in a black sedan.

In early May, another sheriff's department employee reported that Wilson possibly was the man in the security camera images, which was subsequently confirmed.