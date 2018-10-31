North County shopping center cleared after brief evacuation

VISTA, Calif. — Employees and customers at a North County shopping center evacuated over fears that there was a gas leak early Wednesday evening, but officials arrived to confirm the alarming smell was emanating from a sewer line.

A Target store on 1751 University Drive in Vista evacuated around 6:30 p.m. “out of caution,” an employee told FOX 5. Vista Fire Department was called to the scene, and by 7 p.m., officials had determined there was no threat to public safety.

The false alarm had been caused by the strong odor of a sewer line.