Driver runs away after hitting people near Haunted Trail in Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO – Police were searching for a hit-and-run driver who was involved in a two-car crash, hitting two pedestrians near the Haunted Trail in Balboa Park.

It happened at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Laurel Street, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said. The intersection is about two blocks from the starting point of the popular Haunted Trail Halloween attraction.

The collision between a white Toyota sedan and a blue Honda sedan sent the Toyota onto the sidewalk, where it struck a man and a woman, Buttle said. The man and the woman were transported to a hospital with minor injuries, he said.

The Toyota driver remained at the scene, but the Honda driver ran away, Buttle said.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available.