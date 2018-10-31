Crews battle series of brush fires in Alpine

ALPINE, Calif. — Firefighters battled as many as six small brush fires across difficult terrain in the Alpine area Wednesday night.

Cal Fire first reported the flames near El Capitan Reservoir around 9 p.m. Within an hour, they confirmed that as many as six spot fires had broken out in the brushy terrain, with three of the blazes already extinguished by 10 p.m.

#PeutzFire [update] IC reports up to 6 spots, all with difficult access, 3 have been extinguished. — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) November 1, 2018

The agency said the fires were burning near El Capitan Reservoir off Peutz Valley Road, north of Interstate 8. The blazes ranged from a quarter-acre to two acres in size.

Cal Fire crews had difficulty reaching the center of the fire because of a locked gate to the reservoir. They estimated the central fire had burned about a quarter-acre, but said it did not appear to be spreading quickly. They were also contending with several smaller brush fires that sparked nearby.

A San Diego County Sheriff’s Department helicopter was assisting Cal Fire crews. Sheriff’s officials said no structures were threatened.

Firefighters saw a dark-colored sedan leaving the reservoir around the time they arrived, but it was too soon to say whether anything about the fire was suspicious.