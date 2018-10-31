Crews battle series of brush fires in Alpine

ALPINE, Calif. — Firefighters battled as many as six small brush fires across difficult terrain in the Alpine area Wednesday night.
Cal Fire first reported the flames near El Capitan Reservoir around 9 p.m. Within an hour, they confirmed that as many as six spot fires had broken out in the brushy terrain, with three of the blazes already extinguished by 10 p.m.
The agency said the fires were burning near El Capitan Reservoir off Peutz Valley Road, north of Interstate 8. The blazes ranged from a quarter-acre to two acres in size.
Cal Fire crews had difficulty reaching the center of the fire because of a locked gate to the reservoir. They estimated the central fire had burned about a quarter-acre, but said it did not appear to be spreading quickly. They were also contending with several smaller brush fires that sparked nearby.
A San Diego County Sheriff’s Department helicopter was assisting Cal Fire crews. Sheriff’s officials said no structures were threatened.
Firefighters saw a dark-colored sedan leaving the reservoir around the time they arrived, but it was too soon to say whether anything about the fire was suspicious.