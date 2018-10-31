× Boyfriend arrested for fatal shooting in Point Loma parking lot

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Wednesday announced a 41-year-old man was arrested in connection with the Oct. 9 shooting death of a 20-year-old woman in front of a Point Loma Heights strip mall.

Joe Bennette Conway, who was the victim’s boyfriend, was arrested Tuesday in Tempe, Arizona, by Phoenix police after a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with the killing of 20-year-old Octavia Williams of Phoenix, Arizona, according to San Diego police Lt. Anthony Dupree.

Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire found Williams with a gunshot wound to her upper body in a parking lot at 4013 W. Point Loma Blvd. shortly before 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 9, Dupree said.

Paramedics took Williams to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Homicide investigators believe Conway shot his girlfriend over some type of disagreement before fleeing the area, Dupree said.

Conway was being held pending extradition to San Diego, Dupree said.