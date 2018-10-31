× 2nd suspect arrested in East Village businessman slaying

SAN DIEGO – Police announced Wednesday the arrest of a second suspect for a murder in the East Village.

Earlier this month, a man was found dead inside his business on the 1000 block of G Street.

Police identified two suspects in the homicide investigation, a man seen wearing an old-woman mask and a woman in a purple wig.

The man, identified as 51-year-old Kevin Cartwright, was arrested a week later. The second suspect, 34-year-old Lorena Espinoza, was arrested Tuesday.

Espinoza will be arraigned on Friday.