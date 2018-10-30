× Whitey Bulger, infamous Boston mob boss, killed in prison: reports

WEST VIRGINIA – Infamous mob boss James “Whitey” Bulger, who was a fugitive for 16 years, was killed at a West Virginia prison on Tuesday, the day he arrived at the facility, FOX News reported. He was 89.

Bulger was killed at a West Virginia prison, according to the Boston Globe. He was transferred to USP Hazelton on Tuesday morning in Bruceton Mills. He was recently moved from a prison in Florida and had a stop in Oklahoma City before arriving in West Virginia, FOX News reported.

Bureau of Prisons officials and Bulger’s attorney declined last week to comment on why he was being moved. A person familiar with his move told the Boston Globe said Bulger’s health was deteriorating.

Bulger was convicted of racketeering, and other crimes, including extortion, conspiracy, money-laundering and drug dealing in August 2013. The jury believed he took part in 11 of 19 killings.

The mobster was one of America’s most wanted criminals until he was captured in Santa Monica, Calif. in 2011. He had spent more than 16 years on the lam before his capture.

Following his conviction, Bulger was transferred to the US Penitentiary Coleman II in Sumterville, Fla., in 2014 from another high-security facility in Arizona, according to the Boston Globe. He reportedly was scrutinized for his relationship with a female psychologist.