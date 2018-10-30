× University officials take down posters promoting white nationalist hate group

SAN MARCOS, Calif. – Several posters promoting a white nationalist hate group were discovered on the campus of California State University San Marcos, school officials said Tuesday.

The posters were discovered at an undisclosed number of campus locations, according to a news release from university President Karen Haynes. They promoted and organization that she said has been identified by several civil rights organizations as a hate group. She did not name the group.

Haynes said school officials documented the posters and verified that they violated the university’s posting policies, so they were removed.

“We strongly condemn language and actions that promote racism, anti-Semitism, homophobia, violence, discrimination and other forms of hate,” Haynes wrote. “Furthermore, we will remain committed to our values and guiding principles as a University, which compel us to respect and model the diversity of our region within a context of social justice and educational equity.”

Haynes noted that the posters appeared on campus after two recent shootings that are widely believed to be hate crimes. The first was the killing of two African-Americans at a Kroger grocery store in Kentucky on Oct. 24. The second was the massacre of 11 people at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

“White supremacy and anti-Semitism, or any other doctrines that expose hate and elevate one group above another, have no place at Cal State San Marcos,” Haynes wrote.