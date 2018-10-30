Top performance SUV models on sale
-
Mercedes unveils new high-performance sports car
-
Behind the wheel of 2019 McLaren
-
What it takes for police to learn PIT maneuvers
-
New car tech could save lives
-
U.S. automakers unveil new cars
-
-
Audi’s new all-electric SUV will cost $75K
-
Sisters slain in North County were killed by estranged husband of one of them, detectives say
-
SUV crashes into Lakeside house after brakes fail, driver says
-
Nissan Rogue Dogue designed for dogs
-
Best cars to go on an adventure
-
-
Police arrest man suspected of trying to sexually assault woman in Little Italy
-
Best of American muscle cars
-
Strong Santa Ana winds prompt warning for mountains