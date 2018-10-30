San Diego man arrested in Maryland for wife’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMUL, Calif. -- A San Diego man was arrested Tuesday for the murder of his wife who went missing in 2016, said officials.

Melissa Estrada Whitby,49, was reported missing by co-workers on December 30, 2016, said the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Her husband, Winnie Perry Whitby, 49, reported her disappearance on December 29, 2016 from their home in the 17000 block of Skyline Truck Trail in Jamul.

A hiker found Melissa's body along a trail in the 15800 block of Skyline Truck Trail in January 2017.

An autopsy conducted by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Officer determined she sustained trauma to her body and that she was murdered. Evidence gathered over the course of the yearlong investigation found Winnie responsible for the murder, according to Lt. Rich Williams with the Sheriff's Department.

Winnie was arrested Tuesday morning in Goldsboro, Maryland by San Diego Sheriff's Homicide Detectives, the Maryland State Police and U.S. Marshals Service. He was booked into the Talbot County Jail in Easton, Maryland on an arrest warrant for murder.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

Williams did not disclose what led detectives to identify Winnie Whitby as his wife's alleged killer.

In 1995, the suspect stood trial in Denton, Maryland, on charges of gunning down his fiancee's two brothers. He was acquitted of two counts of first-degree murder and four other criminal counts in the case, the Star Democrat newspaper reported.